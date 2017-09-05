Cooling Center open in Aberdeen today

During another day of warm weather, Revival of Grays Harbor will once again provide a “Cooling Center” near downtown.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 80’s and possibly into the 90’s today in Aberdeen and Hoquiam, before cooling down through the week.

In a post to Facebook, they say that their cooling center will open Tuesday, September 5, from 1-6pm.

The cooling center is located at 100 E 2nd Street in Aberdeen, the same location as their shelter.

They welcome anyone in need of reprieve from the hot weather, and they say that volunteers, water bottles, and snacks are needed.

Donations can be made to Revival of Grays Harbor at the same address.