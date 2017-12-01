Construction near McCleary is halfway done

Road construction in McCleary is officially halfway done.

The WSDOT has reported that two bridges have been built, with 2 more to go, and the project to remove barriers to fish on Wildcat Creek in McCleary is moving forward.

After 9 months, half of the project has been completed, and the work will soon be shifted as they continue to move towards a Spring 2019 completion date.

John Romero, a project engineer with the Washington State Department of Transportation said, “This is a big effort, so we are immensely grateful for drivers’ patience”.

WSDOT has been able to switch traffic over to one lane as they work, but will be reversing the configuration and put both directions of traffic onto eastbound SR 8 starting next week.

A traffic shift will take place in phases as early as Friday, Dec. 8.

Drivers will use the right lanes of both westbound and eastbound SR 8 as they move over, before eventually all traffic will be on the reconfigured eastbound lanes.

The road will remain in this configuration for approximately 12 months.

The intersection of SR 8 and SR 108 remains closed through project completion.

“In the event of inclement weather, the work and traffic shift will be postponed.”

The project is being done as part of a statewide effort to remove fish barriers within Wildcat Creek, requiring the WSDOT to build 160 ft bridges, replacing the existing culverts. The Middle Fork and East Fork streambeds are also being restored to help enhance fish habitat.