Composite sketch of Montesano abduction suspect released

A composite sketch has been released on a suspect in an attempted kidnapping and abduction in Montesano.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office have released information from the Montesano Police Department following the incident on Wednesday, May 16 when a 20 year old woman said that as she was walking near Church Street and McBryde Avenue when a man in a blue Chevy Avalanche tried to pull her into avehicle.

According to the woman, a light skinned Hispanic man pulled the vehicle in front of her, saying something to her about a flat tire.

As she was near, the man opened a door to the truck and pulled out a gun. The woman says that he grabbed her and struck her with the gun in the midsection.

When the woman dropped to the ground and began screaming, the suspect fled.