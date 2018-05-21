Composite sketch of Montesano abduction suspect released
By KXRO News
|
May 21, 2018 @ 8:04 AM

A composite sketch has been released on a suspect in an attempted kidnapping and abduction in Montesano.

The ’s Office have released information from the Department following the incident on Wednesday, May 16 when a 20 year old woman said that as she was walking near Church Street and McBryde Avenue when a man in a blue Chevy Avalanche tried to pull her into avehicle.

According to the woman, a light skinned Hispanic man pulled the vehicle in front of her, saying something to her about a flat tire.

As she was near, the man opened a door to the truck and pulled out a gun. The woman says that he grabbed her and struck her with the gun in the midsection.

When the woman dropped to the ground and began screaming, the suspect fled.

