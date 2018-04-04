Community meeting looks to “Demystify Vaping”

A town hall in South Bend hopes to bring some clarity to the vaping culture, and what it means for the community.

The free event, called “Demystify Vaping” is being hosted by the Raymond nonprofit Teen Advocacy Coalition(TAC) and is part of their ongoing informational community events.

On Thursday, April 12 from 5-8pm at the South Bend Community Center, the TAC will share details on “the significant myths and realities of Vaping with E-Cigarettes and marijuana/cannabis vaping”.

Along with the presentation, dinner will be served at 6pm.

Arti Patel, MPH, CHES, the Public Health and Education Director of the Washington Poison Control Center, will speak at the event.

Discussions will include concerns about “poisoning-related hazards of e-cigarettes and vaping that pose health risks to our youth.”

For more information, email PacificCountyTAC@gmail.com or visit the Teen Advocacy Coalition on Facebook.

