Commissioners rescind GGHI contract and approve replacement

The Gray Harbor County Commissioners rescinded their contact with Greater Grays Harbor Inc. and authorized a new one.

At their Monday meeting the commissioners authorized the new contract that has less deliverables than the one previously approved.

Commissioner Randy Ross explained the difference between the contracts.

Commissioner Wes Cormier who voted no on the new contract says it will keep things status quo.

Both the old and new contract provides GGHI with $88,000 from the county for salary purposes.

Commissioner Vickie Raines says GGHI can now use those funds elsewhere.

The commissioners had previously passed the contract with GGHI in April.