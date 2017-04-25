Commissioners rescind advisory vote for Gateway Center Project

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners will no longer be sending a ballot out asking about the Grays Harbor Gateway Center.

The commissioners voted to rescind their previous resolution that would have asked Grays Harbor residents if the county should own the Gateway Center.

Commissioner Vickie Raines brought the motion to rescind forward because she doesn’t think the county should run the center.

Commissioner Wes Cormier who was asking for the vote said it is not needed if the county will not be involved.

Commissioner Randy Ross also said he doesn’t believe it should be the county’s project.

Raines said she still personally supports the project but not the county’s ownership of it.