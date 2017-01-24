Commissioners looking at open collective bargaining

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners are looking at a resolution to make collective bargaining open to the public.

Commissioner Wes Cormier brought the resolution to the board that would have the county “conduct all collective bargaining contract negotiations in a manner that is open to the public” and he says that it’s about transparency.

Multiple members of the public also spoke in favor of the measure including Scott Roberts of the Freedom Foundation who said this is not unique to Grays Harbor.

The resolution was not voted on as Commissioner Randy Ross asked that, because Commissioner Vickie Raines was not at the meeting, it would be postponed to next week.

A link to the full resolution is below.

