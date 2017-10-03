Commissioners approve LeMay rate increase

Grays Harbor County residents will see an increase in the LeMay transfer station rate starting in January.

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners passed an administrative rate increase of $1.46 per ton at the central transfer station.

Commissioner Wes Cormier said during the meeting that they should at least ask LeMay to pay the full B&O tax instead of splitting it with the county as per their contract.

The tonnage fee will also see an additional increase of $2.81 that the county is obligated to provide due the current contract with LeMay.

With both fees starting on January 1st of 2018 the cost per ton will go from $96.73 to $101.00 and LeMay says the average homeowner with every other week garbage service will be impacted by about $0.29 per month.