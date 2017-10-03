Commissioners approve LeMay rate increase
By KXRO News
|
Oct 3, 2017 @ 7:43 AM

Grays Harbor County residents will see an increase in the LeMay transfer station rate starting in January.

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners passed an administrative rate increase of $1.46 per ton at the central transfer station.

Commissioner said during the meeting that they should at least ask LeMay to pay the full B&O tax instead of splitting it with the county as per their contract.

The tonnage fee will also see an additional increase of $2.81 that the county is obligated to provide due the current contract with LeMay.

With both fees starting on January 1st of 2018 the cost per ton will go from $96.73 to $101.00 and LeMay says the average homeowner with every other week garbage service will be impacted by about $0.29 per month.

