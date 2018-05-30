Comments being accepted for riparian ecosystem management

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking public comment on recommendations for the management of “riparian ecosystems” along the banks of rivers and streams throughout the state.

Terra Rentz, the department’s ecosystem services manager, said WDFW will accept written comments through mid-July on the recommendations contained in Riparian Ecosystems, Volume 2: Management Recommendations, available online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/publications/01988.

WDFW also recently completed the first volume of the set, which summarizes current science and was reviewed before publication by the Washington State Academy of Sciences.

It also appears online, at https://wdfw.wa.gov/publications/01987.

Rentz says that Volume 2 builds on the science summarized in the first volume to help local governments, farmers, and other land managers most effectively protect the areas along streams and rivers that support salmon and other fish and wildlife species.

The 60-day comment period will end on Tuesday, July 17.

Rentz tells KXRO that the new document updates and expands recommendations initially published in 1997 (https://wdfw.wa.gov/publications/00029/) and reflects input from WDFW stakeholders and tribal natural resource agencies.

“The department plays an important role in supporting conservation efforts by property owners, conservation groups, local governments, and tribes throughout the state,” Rentz said. “The updated Riparian Ecosystems documents reflect our ongoing commitment to science-based management and conservation.”

Written comments can be submitted online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/conservation/phs/mgmt_recommendations/comments.html or by mail to;

Terra Rentz

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

P.O. Box 43200

Olympia, WA 98501