Traffic on Highway 101 will be dropped to one lane next week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says that Comcast crews will be replacing fiber optic cable between Cosmopolis and Raymond over roughly four miles along 101 from north of Bishop Road to south of Lund Road.

From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 30 through Thursday, May 3, traffic will be reduced to one alternating lane with flaggers at the work area.