Collision near Montesano sends two to hospital

A three vehicle collision sent two to the hospital yesterday near Montesano.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that an 18 year old South Bend man driving a white Chevy Express van was heading south on Highway 107 about 3 miles south of Montesano behind a semi-truck at about 7:15am yesterday morning.

They say that he tried to pass the truck in a no passing zone and swerved into the truck when he saw another van driving the other direction.

After hitting the truck he then veered into and hit the oncoming van which avoided the head on collision but came to rest in the ditch.

The South Bend man and the Chevy ended up stuck in a dirt embankment and the truck was able to pull over onto the shoulder.

None of the drivers were injured but a 49 year old South Bend woman who was a passenger in the Chevy and 35 year old Raymond man who was a passenger in the other van were both taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The South Bend man was charged with negligent driving.