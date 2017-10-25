Collision with deer sends one to the hospital

An accident between a car and a deer blocked a highway for about an hour last night and sent one to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a 19 year old Forks woman was heading north on Highway 101 about 35 miles north of Hoquiam in a 2016 Honda Civic last night just after 11:00pm.

They say she hit a deer, totaling the civic, and sending her to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries.

The driver was not cited and they say the car and deer blocked the road for about an hour.