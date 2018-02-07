Collision in Aberdeen sends two to hospital in critical condition

UPDATE: The Aberdeen Police Department says the driver and the passenger from the accident were airlifted to Harborview. They are both female and the driver is the mother of the passenger.

A one car collision near the Chehalis River Bridge in Aberdeen left two people critically injured.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Tuesday morning at about 11:00am they responded along with the fire department to a reported one vehicle collision in the 300 block E. State St.

They were advised that a woman was ejected, and the vehicle hit a concrete barrier.

When officers arrived they found a 22 year old south Aberdeen passenger on the ground outside the car being helped by witnesses.

Police say the 51 year old south Aberdeen driver was still in the 1991 Honda Civic, which was partially tangled in a chain link fence.

According to police the investigation indicates the car was heading east at a high rate of speed on the separated side of State St. next to the on-ramp.

After going through the stop sign and crossing H St., they failed to negotiate a tight turn, jumped the curb, and crossed the large gravel area between H and G St.

The car then hit the jersey barrier.

The impact vaulted and rolled the Civic in the air, and the passenger was ejected.

The car continued into a fence before coming to rest on its wheels under the Chehalis River Bridge.

Both the driver and passenger were transported by the Aberdeen Fire Department to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation limited access to the area until just after 3:00pm.