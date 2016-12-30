Cold weather coming with New Year

The National Weather Service in Seattle is forecasting very cold temperatures arriving this weekend and continuing into late next week.

Daytime temperatures may barely rise above the freezing mark, while night time temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20’s throughout the region.

There is a possibility of lowland snow from late Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.

A Rain/Snow mix will envelop the area Saturday night into Sunday making New Year’s Eve driving extremely hazardous.

The possibility of icing on roadways along with snow showers, especially in North & East County, will make all area roadways slippery and precarious to drive.

Grays Harbor Emergency Management asks you to please check on your friends and neighbors who may need assistance during the cold weather.

There are increasing numbers of homeless single women with children, homeless elderly and homeless veterans throughout the region.

Please consider helping area shelters through donations to assist the vulnerable and homeless populations in our region to have a safe and warm place to stay during the extremely cold nights.

Do not leave pets or livestock outdoors during the extremely cold temperatures this week.

Be sure to insulate any outdoor water fixtures as the frigid night time temperatures can create issues with broken water lines in and around your home.