Cold weather clam digs start this afternoon

Clam digs start tonight on Copalis, Mocrocks, and Twin Harbors.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the opening on evening tides at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks following toxin tests.

This is the first dig at Twin Harbors since late November when domoic acid levels spiked there, said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for WDFW.

“Toxin levels have been dropping over the last several weeks at Twin Harbors and now meet public health standards,” Ayres said. “This is great news for razor clam diggers.”

The dig is approved on the following beaches, dates and evening low tides:

7, Tuesday, 3:53 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks, Twin Harbors

8, Wednesday, 4:46 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks, Twin Harbors

9, Thursday, 5:33 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks, Twin Harbors

10, Friday, 6:16 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Mocrocks, Twin Harbors

11, Saturday, 6:57 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Mocrocks, Twin Harbors

12, Sunday, 7:34 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Mocrocks, Twin Harbors

Diggers should note that Copalis will be closed the last three days of the dig, when Mocrocks and Twin Harbors remain open, Ayres said.

WDFW often opens Copalis and Mocrocks on the same dates because of their proximity.

“We’re able to provide more opportunities by opening Mocrocks separately for a few days this dig,” Ayres said.

Long Beach remains closed to razor clam digging due to elevated levels of domoic acid.