Coho limits in place starting Jan. 1 on Willapa

Starting in the New Year, anglers are required to release all wild coho salmon in Willapa Bay and its rivers.

According to a release from the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, the daily limit of coho will be set to one adult salmon with all wild, unmarked, coho being released.

This change starts January 1 and runs until further notice.

WDFW says that Coho returns to the Willapa Bay area are not expected to meet conservation goals, and that is the reason they have downgraded the forecast for returning wild and hatchery coho.

They say that the change is needed to increase the number of fish available for broodstock to help ensure future returns.

All rivers and tributaries of the Willapa Bay are impacted, including; Bear River, Fork Creek, Naselle River and all forks, Nemah River and all forks, Niawiakum River, North River, Palix River, Smith Creek, Willapa River, and South Fork Willapa River.

WDFW will continue to monitor the progress of coho for remainder of the run in Willapa Bay.

For more information, contact the WDFW Region 6 Montesano Office, 360-249-4628.