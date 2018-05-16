Cobain death scene photos will not be released
By KXRO News
|
May 16, 2018 @ 8:38 AM

SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled that photographs from the scene of frontman ’s death will not be released publicly.

KING5-TV reports the court ruled Tuesday that the photographs are exempt from Washington state’s Public Records Act and releasing the photos would “violate the Cobain family’s due process rights under the 14th Amendment.”

and his daughter Frances Bean Cobain filed testimonies to keep the photos from being made public.

The ruling comes after Seattle journalist Richard Lee appealed the case’s dismissal.

Lee has pursued the release of 55 photos in an attempt to prove Cobain did not die from suicide in 1994, but rather was killed.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Blake appointed to orca recovery task force 2018 halibut seasons open this month Man who went missing near Lake Quinault has been found There is now a director of the Office of Chehalis Basin May 23 deadline to apply for special hunt permits Active shooter drill coming to Grays Harbor College this Saturday
Comments