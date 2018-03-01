Coastal Women’s Health closing April 30

Coastal Women’s Health in Aberdeen is closing at the end of April.

Dr. Carey Martens announced that his local practice will close and he is moving the office to Shelton.

Marten’s says that since 2007 when he started the local women’s clinic, that the intention was to remain in Aberdeen his entire career.

“ I did not take this decision lightly and spent many weeks contemplating what to do and where to go. I received many offers that would take me far from here. Whenever I came back from an interview, I knew that this was my home.”

Martens says that his time working locally has brought him many close relationships.

“Just because I made the decision to close my practice, I did not wish to give up on the care of our community.”

In the announcement, Martens says that his practice will now be working through Mason General Hospital, and clients he already has already worked with will be able to transfer offices with him if they choose.

The local practice will close April 30 and reopen May 1st in Shelton “to avoid any disruptions with care”.

Despite moving the office, Martens stressed that the change is not because of issues with the community or the relationships he has built.

“I must make clear that this move is not because my wife doesn’t like the weather here, or we think we are too good for the Harbor.”

While his office will be in Shelton, his family will remain local.

“We love it here, we will continue to live in the Harbor, and my children will continue to attend school here. I just cannot continue to have the practice I want to have and provide the care I know you all deserve in the current climate.”

Dr. Martens is not a Grays Harbor Community Hospital employee, but has privileges with the local facility. He says that the change is also not because of his work with the local hospital.

“By no means is my departure from Grays Harbor Community hospital a referendum on the care delivered by the nurses, techs, staff and my colleagues there. I do, and will always, trust them with my care and my family’s.”

With the change, Grays Harbor will have one less OB/GYN, but he says that clients that do not transfer locations with him can still stay local and see to Drs. Eiland or Hallak.

“Please know I am committed to the people of Grays Harbor and hope that you will continue to trust me with your care just a short drive down the road.”