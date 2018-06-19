Coastal salmon seasons open soon

Salmon season off the Washington coast will begin on June 23 for Ilwaco and the upper coast, but Westport will have to wait a week longer.

In a release, the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife said that anglers can begin fishing for salmon in Ilwaco, La Push, and Neah Bay starting Saturday, June 23, with Westport opening on Sundays through Thursdays beginning Sunday, July 1.

Wendy Beeghley, fishery manager with WDFW says that fewer chinook salmon are expected to make their way through Washington’s ocean waters this year as compared to 2017, while the agency anticipates a coho return similar to last year.

The recreational chinook catch quota this year is 27,500 fish, 17,500 fewer fish than 2017. The coho quota is 42,000 fish, the same as in 2017.

Al four marine areas are scheduled to close Sept. 3, although Beeghley reminds anglers that areas could close earlier if the quota is met.

Throughout the summer, anglers can check WDFW’s webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/creel/ocean/ for updates.

In both Westport, Ilwaco, and Neah Bay, anglers will be allowed to keep two salmon, only one of which can be a chinook.

Anyone fishing in La Push will have a two-salmon daily limit.

In all marine areas, anglers must release wild coho.

More information about the fisheries can be found in the 2018-19 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet, available at license vendors and sporting goods stores and online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/.