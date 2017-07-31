Coast Guard rescues man after his yacht sank

The Coast Guard rescued a 67-year-old man whose 45-foot yacht sank about 9 miles from land after hitting an unknown object.

Officials say a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria responded at about 10:15pm Friday night to an area off Leadbetter Point State Park.

The Coast Guard says the man reported hitting his head during the collision and might have lost consciousness.

Officials say he was the sole person aboard and abandoned ship to a 17-foot yacht tender.

The man reported that shortly after abandoning ship he heard sounds indicating the yacht might have sunk.

The man was flown back to the air station and checked by EMS, but declined additional medical treatment.

Saturday morning, a second helicopter crew found the sunken vessel and spotted two sheens on the water.

The location was marked and the Coast Guard issued a safety marine information broadcast to alert mariners of the potential navigation hazard.