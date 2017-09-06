Coast Guard rescues hiker

A hiker was rescued by helicopter near Quinault.

Coast Guard Sector Columbia River responded with their Jayhawk helicopter to the Olympic National Forest, 4 miles from Lake Quinault.

According to their report, the Coast Guard learned from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center that a 40 year old man injured his leg and was unable to walk out of the wilderness.

They say that the Olympic Mountain Rescue Team was unable to reach him immediately, and the man stayed overnight on the mountain before he was treated by the team.

A 40 year old hiker was hoisted onto the helicopter and taken to Bowerman Airfield before being transported by ambulance to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in stable condition.