Coast Guard rescues four in Olympic National Park

The Coast Guard rescued four people on Monday in the Olympic National Park.

The Coast Guard says an aircrew rescued four hikers who were stranded on rocks by a high tide at the south end of 3rd Beach in the Olympic National Park.

Just before 1:00pm in the afternoon watchstanders at Sector Puget Sound received a call from park rangers reporting the hikers had walked off the beach about 100 to 150 yards onto adjacent rocks prior to high tide.

The changing tide left the hikers with no escape route and a Coast Guard aircrew was sent to the scene and hoisted the four hikers to safety.

There were no injuries or medical concerns reported.