Coast Guard removes 200 gallons from sunken boat in Hoquiam River

The Coast Guard responded to a 42-foot commercial fishing vessel after it sank while moored in the Hoquiam River on Wednesday.

According to the Coast Guard, Global Diving and Salvage placed a containment boom around the sunken boat Wednesday night and removed an estimated 200 gallons of marine diesel from the fuel tanks Thursday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a report at 3:40pm in the afternoon from the Hoquiam Police Department that the Perwyn, with a max potential of 800 gallons of diesel aboard, had sunk and there was a sheen on the surrounding water.

Members from the Incident Management Division opened the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund for up to $50,000 and contracted Global Diving and Salvage marine casualty responders for cleanup purposes.

The Coast Guard says an absorbent boom has been left in place and members of the Washington Department of Ecology will continue to monitor the site.