Coast Guard medevacs injured fisherman off the coast of Grays Harbor

The Coast Guard medevaced an injured fisherman off the coast of Grays Harbor yesterday.

The Coast Guard says they helped the man 13 miles west of the Grays Harbor entrance on Monday morning.

They say a Coast Guard boat crew from Station Grays Harbor met up with with the commercial fishing vessel Myrna Lynn to transfer the 50-year-old injured fisherman to shore, and get him treated by emergency medical services for a severe hand injury and shock.

They received the injury report at 8:15am, and the patient was transferred to the boat crew at 9am.

The injured fisherman was transferred to EMS at Station Grays Harbor in Westport, who transported the patient to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for further care.

The current condition of the man is not known at this time.