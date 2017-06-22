Coast Guard hoists two to safety from yacht

The Coast Guard rescued two mariners from a boat taking on water 30 miles west of Grays Harbor yesterday afternoon.

According to the Coast Guard they were successfully transported by an aircrew and flown back to Air Station Astoria around 5:40 p.m.

The Coast Guard Sector Columbia River responded to a request for assistance just after 2:00 p.m. from the owner of the vessel Le Enterprise, an 87-foot yacht, which was reportedly taking on water.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene and safely hoisted the mariners.

Crews aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Swordfish and a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Station Grays Harbor went to the scene to assist if needed.

After the aircrew assisted the mariners, the Swordfish remained on scene to monitor the yacht’s condition.