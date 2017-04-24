Coast Guard Cape Disappointment had a busy weekend

2 boats became stranded over the weekend in Pacific County.

Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment posted that they were called twice for assistance.

They said that after they first responded to a disabled 57-ft fishing vessel 12 miles north of Ocean Park late Friday night.

They say that they were able to bring the vessel safely to Ilwaco Saturday morning.

ON Sunday, the Coast Guard crew was once again called as a boat began to take on water on the bar.

They say that a 67-ft vessel was faced with “rapidly deteriorating bar conditions”.

2 crews were sent to provide assistance to the boat.

“Great teamwork and outstanding job by the entire crew!”

Photos of the rescue are available at the Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment Facebook page.