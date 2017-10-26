Closures of Lonngren Pass/SR 109 Spur rescheduled

Lonngren Pass will close for 3 days.

The Washington Department of Transportation will be closing the State Route 109 Spur road for 3 full days, starting October 31.

The closures were rescheduled from their original closure dates.

The SR 109 Spur will close to all traffic between US 101 and SR 109 from 8am-4pm the following days:

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Thursday, Nov. 2

The WSDOT says that the closures will allow crews to perform maintenance work and prepare for the winter storm season.

The same closures occurred in November 2016, but for a single day.

Drivers will detour via US 101 and SR 109.

The pass was named after George Lonngren, who died in 2006, the day after his 89th birthday. The spur road intended, according to John Larson with the Polson Museum, as a truck route but never saw the expected traffic due to declining forestry work.

As discovered by KXRO, currently the City of Hoquiam Government Comprehensive Use Plan has the pass listed as; Longren Pass, Longrenn’s Pass, and Lundgren Pass.

None of which are correct.