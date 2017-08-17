More closures coming to McCleary as project continues

Drivers are being warned to plan ahead, because traffic near McCleary will be stopped several times for work next week.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, from 9 am to 3 pm on Thursday, Aug. 24, traffic on State Route 8 traffic near McCleary will be stopped as girders are delivered.

Drivers are told that they can expect delays of up to 15 minutes during each instance.

The traffic stops are meant to allow crews to deliver and install four large bridge girders as part of the project to remove fish barriers under SR 8.

The ongoing project on the Middle and East Forks Wildcat Creek reduced traffic to one lane in each direction around the clock in March, with the project scheduled to continue closures.

Originally planned for a spring of 2019 end date, the project page has been updated to continue until summer of 2019.