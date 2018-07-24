Closures at Twin Harbors State Park

*UPDATED* Washington State Parks tells KXRO that this closure was already in place and an update by a staff member to amend the information caused it to appear as a new release.

A number of campsites at Twin Harbors State Park are permanently closed.

In a release, Washington State Parks tells KXRO that Campsites 86 through 190 are closed indefinitely due to fungal tree rot.

They say that these campsites on the east side of Highway 105 have been closed to all park visitors, and barricades have been placed at the entrance to this area.

State Parks says that staff completed an assessment of the trees in this area and discovered conditions that could present a safety risk for visitors.

For safety reasons, they ask that visitors do not walk or bike into the area.

Campsites 1 through 85 and 192 through 299, as well as the day-use area and beach-access points, are still open.