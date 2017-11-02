Closure on Oakhurst Drive in Elma

Elma residents on Oakhurst Drive may need to adjust their commute.

Elma Mayor James Sorenson tells KXRO that a culvert failure in McDonald Creek has closed a portion of Oakhurst Drive behind Summit Pacific Medical Center.

The creek, which runs through the site adjacent to the construction site of the new Wellness Center, had a break and caused the road to become unstable.

Drivers will need to take alternate routes until the road can be re-opened.

State officials will assess the culvert to ensure that the replacement complies with a federal court injunction related the 1974 Boldt Decision that mandates culverts provide proper fish passage.