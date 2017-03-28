Clemons Rd stoplight a key element in special meeting this week

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners will hold a special meeting and open house this week to discuss the proposed transfer station and possible traffic light at Clemons Rd.

On Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 6 pm, the Commissioners will hold the event along with Waste Connections about future plans near Clemons Rd.

The company is planning to build a new transfer station near the Clemons Rd North, and the National Guard Armory. Due to an increase in traffic for the larger vehicles, a light has been proposed at the intersection to Highway 12 to mitigate traffic.

Waste Connections currently runs the Lemay Grays Harbor transfer station at the opposite end of Central Park.

The meeting on Thursday will be held in the Commissioners Large Meeting Room and the public is invited.