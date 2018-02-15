Clam digs scheduled for March and April

State shellfish managers have tentatively scheduled razor clam digs through April on four ocean beaches.

Final approval of all scheduled openings at Copalis, Mocrocks, Long Beach, and Twin Harbors will depend on whether results of marine toxin tests show the clams are safe to eat.

According to Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, they typically announce whether a dig will go forward about a week before the opening.

Ayres noted the digs in March are on evening low tides while those in April are on morning low tides.

No digging is allowed before noon during evening digs and digging must be completed by noon during morning digs.

However, the WDFW is making exceptions to that rule on two dates in April, since low tides occur close to noon those days according to Ayres.

The proposed openings are on March 2nd and 3rd, March 16th and 17th, and April 19th through the 22nd.

Ayres said the WDFW will consider additional dates later this spring if sufficient clams remain available to harvest.

The proposed razor clam digs, along with low tides and beaches, are listed below:

March 2, Friday, 6:54 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Mocrocks

March 3, Saturday, 7:34 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Mocrocks

March 16, Friday, 7:03 p.m.; +0.2 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks

March 17, Saturday, 7:36 p.m.; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks

April 19, Thursday, 9:46 a.m.; -0.9 feet; Mocrocks

April 20, Friday, 10:37 a.m.; -0.7 feet; Mocrocks

April 21, Saturday, 11:34 a.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging hours will be extended to 1 p.m.)

April 22, Sunday, 12:38 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging hours will be extended to 2 p.m.)

Under state law, diggers can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig.

Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2017-18 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.