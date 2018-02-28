Clam digs return to Grays Harbor this weekend

Toxin tests have allowed Mocrocks to open on Friday and Saturday for evening digs.

“Friday and Saturday digs are very popular,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW’s coastal shellfish manager. “There’s no better way to start your weekend than to get out and enjoy digging a meal of fresh razor clams.”

While only Mocrocks will open this weekend, tentative dates in March and April include Copalis, Long Beach, and Twin Harbors as well.

Upcoming digs are scheduled on the following dates, beaches and low tides:

March 2, Friday, 6:54 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Mocrocks

March 3, Saturday, 7:34 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Mocrocks

Mocrocks is located between the Copalis River and the southern boundary of the Quinault Indian Reservation (just south of the Moclips River) and includes Iron Springs, Roosevelt Beach, Seabrook, Pacific Beach, and Moclips.

Under state law, diggers can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2017-18 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

More information on razor clam digging is available on WDFW’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.

Tentative razor clam digs in March and April:

March 16, Friday, 7:03 p.m.; +0.2 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks

March 17, Saturday, 7:36 p.m.; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks