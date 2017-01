Clam digs approved for Copalis & Mocrocks

Clam diggers will have an opportunity to head to local beaches before January ends for a 5 day dig.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved the opening for 5 days at Copalis and 3 days on Mockrocks following toxin tests.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates and evening low tides:

Jan. 27, Friday, 6:26 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Copalis

Jan. 28, Saturday, 7:01 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Copalis

Jan. 29, Sunday, 7:37 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks

Jan. 30, Monday, 8:13 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks

Jan. 31, Tuesday, 8:50 p.m.; 0.2 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks

Coastal Shellfish Manager Dan Ayres tells KXRO that both Long Beach and Twin Harbors remain closed to digging due to elevated levels of domoic acid, although Ayres says that levels continue to drop at both beaches.

“We remain hopeful that we will be able to open both beaches sometime this spring,” Ayres said.