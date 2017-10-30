Clam dig approved on two beaches, two more awaiting test results

A razor clam dig this weekend is good to go at Long Beach and Twin Harbors, but the status of two other beaches tentatively scheduled to open depends on results from additional toxin testing.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife tells KXRO that they have approved the dig on evening tides at Long Beach and Twin Harbors for Friday, Saturday, and, Sunday after marine toxin tests showed that clams on those beaches are safe to eat.

No digging will be allowed before noon.

Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, said that test results at Mocrocks and Copalis meet state health standards, but the Washington Department of Health has asked for one more test to be sure.

WDFW expects to announce the results of the testing early this week.

Ayres reminds people that they have a daily harvest limit of 15 razor clams and must keep the first 15 clams they dig.

Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2017-18 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

WDFW has tentatively scheduled another dig for Dec. 1-4, pending results of future toxin tests.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates and evening low tides: