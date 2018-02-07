City of Westport adds 2 event venues to waterfront

In a statement from the Westport Grayland Chamber of Commerce, they say that in addition to the purchase of a large all-weather tent the city will be adding to the marina, the city has also purchased the building formerly housing “Tackle Box Charters and Bait Shop” and will be renting out both venues.

Leslie Eichner, Westport/Grayland Chamber of Commerce director said,

“Over the years, I have had to turn down many event planners who wanted a place to host reunions, meetings, activities and other events that needed protection from our unpredictable weather”.

Eichner added. “Now, with these two adjacent facilities, both different yet well located, Westport can provide a needed answer to the lack of event facilities on the coast.”

The new tent will be placed in the grass lawn at the end of Westhaven Drive, and will be available starting in April.

The newly purchased building features a catering kitchen, restrooms, and a meeting room. It is currently available for rent.

“It’s all about the location,” Eichner said. “Party planners have the choice of two incredibly picturesque sites in the heart of the sport-fishing action, directly across from the Westport Observation Tower and marina, and within easy walking distance of the historic maritime museum. They can be rented together or separately.”

Westport Mayor Rob Beardon has spoken about the new event capacity of the city for months, saying he feels the addition will bring more opportunities for the area.

From Westport-Grayland Chamber:

Historic Tackle Box Charters and Bait Shop Building – This location facing the waterfront at 2681 Westhaven Drive includes the entire facility of approximately 1,500 sq. ft. with a catering kitchen, restrooms and seaside-influenced decor. The Tackle Box Building is ideal for small receptions and parties as well as classroom and/or meeting seating. Outdoor decks are an option with weather permitting. This venue can accommodate up to 50 people and is available now.

All-weather Celebration Tent – For centuries, big tents were synonymous with parties and celebrations. Now, Westport has a large, rentable tent facility to justify the excitement of the event planners. The flexible white structure features a pitched roof, large, clear windows and a sturdy framework to protect guests from Westport’s changeable climate. Erected on a grass lawn, the Westport all-weather tent is ideal for many celebrations, receptions, special events – even weddings and reunions. The tent venue will be available in April of 2018.

Pricing

CELEBRATION TENT RENTAL FEE:

Rental fees are due to the City of Westport no later than 30 days prior to the event date.

Daily Rental Fee for Default Location:

50’ x 60’ to 50’ x 100’ Layouts run between $500 and $1,000 plus tax and deposits.

TACKLE BOX BUILDING RENTAL FEE;

Rental fees are due to the City of Westport no later than 30 days prior to the event date.

Daily Rental Fee for entire building:

$350 plus tax and deposits.