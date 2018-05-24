City wants to purchase RiverCity homeless camp

The City of Aberdeen is looking to buy the land currently known as the RiverCity homeless camp.

Following an executive session on Wednesday, the City Council approved a motion to enter into negotiations with landowner Mike Lang for the property on the Chehalis River waterfront.

According to the motion, the city would be looking to purchase the property for no more than $295,000, well below the current assessed value of $$609,840.

Lang has stated that he had purchased the property 25 years ago for $350,000. In a February letter to the City, Lang stated that with the current state of the land and the $10,000 in property taxes he pays a year, the site had become an issue and he did not believe that he would be able to make the money back that he originally invested.

“I need help I can’t afford this burden”

It was not discussed at the meeting if Lang has agreed to the price, or what the plans were for the property.

Photo of property from drone footage posted to Facebook by Dewey Howell