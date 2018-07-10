City of Hoquiam applying for grants to benefit recreation
By KXRO News
Jul 10, 2018 @ 10:23 AM

The is hoping to get 4 projects within the city funded through the Recreation & Conservation Office.

At their meeting on Monday, the City Council approved a resolution to apply for funding for projects throughout the town.

Included in the projects are shoreline restorations along Adams Street and a park along the waterfront as well as field lighting at John Gable Park and at Olympic Stadium.

These grants would provide funding to continue or start projects, with the majority of them requiring matching funds to proceed. City Administrator said on Monday that one project he would like would be no cost to the City.

In total, the projects cost an estimated $1.4 million, with the Adams Street Shoreline Restoration project estimated at $929,000 alone.

 

Project List;

Adams Street Shoreline Restoration

Gable Park Athletic Field Lighting Project

Olympic Stadium Lighting Project

Adams Street Waterfront Park

