City of Cosmopolis asking for community input on building improvements

The City of Cosmopolis is asking residents for their opinion on if the city should update the current Police, Fire, and City Hall buildings.

In a post, the City has released a survey to the public, saying that they are considering a new municipal building that would combine City Hall and a new police station, while also looking into updating the fire station.

The discussion on the need to look into updating the existing buildings has been ongoing, and the city states that they have determined several issues that need to be addressed. They say that a new Municipal Services Building to replace the current Police Station, Court, and City Hall “needs to be considered”.

They say that now is the time since the City has recently paid off “almost all” of its debts” with the remaining debts scheduled to end by 2022.

Currently, the Cosmopolis Police Department is located inside a temporary building placed near City Hall following the discovery of black mold inside the old facility. The current facility was donated to the City in 2006 and was intended for temporary use. They say that this modular does not have the space required to operate at full staff, including lacking a holding cell or adequate storage for records.

The Cosmopolis City Hall is located inside a former bank building, and is also lacking in space and storage room. The City says that costs to add onto the building would be “cost prohibitive”.

A survey is available online to see if this is an idea that residents would support.

Residents with questions are encouraged to use the survey, stop into City Hall, or email City Administer Darrin Raines at draines@cosmopoliswa.gov

