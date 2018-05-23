City of Aberdeen updating Comprehensive Land Use Plan

The Aberdeen Planning Commission will discuss changes to the 2001 Comprehensive Land Use Map for the City this week.

The commission will meet will be holding a special public meeting on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. on the third floor of Aberdeen City Hall.

The commission, prior to making a recommendation to the Aberdeen City Council, wants feedback from the public and will be taking public comments during this meeting.

The City says that the land use map revision is the first step toward guiding the city in developing a new Comprehensive Land Use Plan in 2019

They add that the changes are necessary as they look at “a long-range plan for growth, change and improvements for the next 20 years.”

“It is used to manage the location of population and job growth, land development, conservation and related public investments in infrastructure (such as streets, sidewalks and parks).”

A Comprehensive Plan will set guidelines for community involvement in future plans and decisions impacting the city and will be used by city staff and the public tas they look at projects and programs during the annual budget process.

“A Comprehensive Plan is a shared plan for the future that is used to coordinate policies and actions across City departments.”

Anyone interested in being a part of the planning process is invited to attend.

For more information, contact Lisa Scott at (360) 537-3238 or lscott@aberdeenwa.gov or send written correspondence to the community development department, 200 east market street, aberdeen, washington 98520-5242.

The City asks that anyone needing assistance to accommodate a disability reach out before the meeting.