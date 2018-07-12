City of Aberdeen says Rivercity homeless will be moving out

The plans for the City of Aberdeen to purchase land along the waterfront and move the homeless residents who have been living there is moving forward, according to Mayor Erik Larson .

At their Wednesday City Council meeting in his Mayor’s Report, Larson said that a sale of the property to the city is close to being finalize and shortly after the sale they will begin removing anyone squatting on the land.

Larson said that starting on Friday of this week a gate will be installed that will limit vehicle access to the site.

The Mayor added that while he is aware that housing options are limited in the area, the push to move the homeless residents into programs for other habitation will be swift.

Following the purchase, the site will be cleaned up and waste will be removed.