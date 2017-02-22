City of Hoquiam Urban Forestry Advisory Board needs volunteers

You have an opportunity to assist the community and local trees by being a part of the process.

The City of Hoquiam announced that they currently have 5 vacancies on their Urban Forestry Advisory Board open for interested residents.

According to the City, the purpose of the board is for “promoting the responsible planting of trees on public and private property, public education about trees, promotion of proper maintenance of trees, advocating trees within the city, developing innovative and joint funding for projects from a variety of sources, and hearing appeals.”

If interested, contact Tracy Wood at 360-538-3970 or email her at twood@cityofhoquiam.com.