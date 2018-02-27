City of Hoquiam opposes offshore oil and gas drilling

The City of Hoquiam voted to stand with coastal communities and oppose offshore oil and gas drilling.

The resolution on Monday night is in opposition to all “offshore oil and gas drilling and exploration activities, including seismic airgun blasting”.

One change to the resolution, prompted by City Councilwoman Denise Anderson, moved a portion that references the 1989 Ocean resources Management Act, which already prohibits oil or gas exploration within three miles of tidelands.

The amended resolution passed unanimously.

The City of Montesano approved the resolution previously. Other local communities have also been approached to pass resolutions in support. The Grays Harbor County Commissioners did not bring the resolution to a vote.