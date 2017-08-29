City of Hoquiam looking at buying tax delinquent properties

The City of Hoquiam will join Aberdeen on September 15 and look at purchasing properties.
Following an executive session on Monday, the Hoquiam City Council approved allowing Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff to look at purchasing property to add to the city inventory.
On September 15, Grays Harbor County will hold a tax title property auction for properties that have fallen 3 years behind on their taxes.
A Tax Title Property, according to the Grays Harbor County website, is “a parcel that was offered at the Treasurer’s Tax Foreclosure Sale and did not receive the minimum bid. Those parcels are then conveyed to Grays Harbor County and are held in ‘tax title’ status. Properties authorized for disposal may be purchased.”
All properties will be sold “as-is” and all sales are final.
Properties in Hoquiam that will be included in the sale include a home at the corner of O and 5th St, next to the railroad tracks, as well as lots throughout the city. This includes properties near Lincoln Elementary and Olympic Stadium.
Specific properties of interest to the city were discussed within executive session and are not known.
The Hoquiam City Council approved up to $35,000 to be used to purchase the properties.
|PARCEL#
|LEGAL DESCRIPTION
|PUBLISHED MINIMUM BID
|010102500601
|Benns Plat NLY 26 – of Lot 6 Blk 25 – 111 S Harbor – Aberdeen
|$ 4,387.50
|010103700600
|Benns Plat Lot 5 LS NLY 80’ of ELY ½, Lot 6 Blk 37 – 303 E Market – Aberdeen
|$ 37,125.00
|011000501102
|Benns Central SLY 43 1/2′ of Lots 11 & 12 Blk 5 – 108 S. Monroe – Aberdeen
|$ 1,359.50
|011000501303
|Benns Central S 76′ of Lots 13 & 14 Blk 5 – 116 S Monroe – Aberdeen
|$ 2,375.00
|011002900100
|Benns Central Lot 1 & E 1/2 of Lot 2 Blk A -1100 W Market – Aberdeen
|$ 3,023.75
|011200100402
|Benns Cottage SLY 32 1/2′ of Lot 4, NLY 10′ of Lot 5 Blk 1 – 217 F Street – Aberdeen
|$ 3,825.00
|015001901201
|Frances NLY 40′ of Lot 12 Blk 19 – 1000 E 2nd – Aberdeen
|$ 720.00
|015002800702
|Frances NLY 60′ of Lot 7 Blk 28 – 310 N D Street – Aberdeen
|$ 1,080.00
|020600100600
|Longs Lots 6 & 7 Blk 1 – 1915 Cherry – Aberdeen
|$ 3,687.50
|021802601300
|N Pacific Lots 13 & 14 Blk 26 – 102 E. Marion – Aberdeen
|$ 1,125.00
|021805900900
|N Pacific Lots 9 & 10 Blk 59 – 919 W. Scott – Aberdeen
|$ 2,250.00
|021806301700
|N Pacific Lots 17-20 Inc Blk 63 – 310 Exchange – Aberdeen
|$ 4,500.00
|021806502700
|N Pacific Lots 27 & 28 Blk 65 – 1010 W. Cushing – Aberdeen
|$ 2,250.00
|1021806602700
|N Pacific Lot 27 Blk 66 – 1020 W Marion – Aberdeen
|$ 1,125.00
|022202400204
|Pac Land Cos Tax C Blk 24 – 355 N. E Street – Aberdeen
|$ 2,340.00
|029407700600
|Wax & Benns 2nd Lot 6 Blk 77 – 921 W. Heron – Aberdeen
|$ 8,125.00
|029901900200
|AB Tidelands SLY 650′ of Lot 1; Lot 2 & NELY 200′ of Lot 3 TR19- Saginaw Mill Site – Aberdeen
|$ 3,260.00
|051801600700
|Hoq Cor Lot 7 Blk 16 – 317 M St. – Hoquiam
|$ 3,093.75
|051802900100
|Hoq Cor LS RR R/W Blk 29 – 412 O Street – Hoquiam
|$ 3,968.75
|051804301000
|Hoq Cor Lot 10 Blk 43 – 716 7th Street – Hoquiam
|$ 4,218.75
|051804701201
|Hoq Cor Lots 12 & 13 LS 10’ for Alley Adj Blk 47 – 516 8th St – Hoquiam
|$ 14,000. 00
|051806300702
|Hoq Cor SELY 1/2 of Lot 7 Blk 63 -1013 J St – Hoquiam
|$ 2,062.50
|052208801901
|Heermans Annex East ½ of Lot 19 Blk 88 – 3123 Sumner – Hoquiam
|$ 1,740.00
|053600600400
|Karrs Garden Lot 4 Blk 6 – 1115 Lincoln – Hoquiam
|$ 2,460.00
|053800800702
|Karrs Hill SLY 84′ of Lots 7 & 8 Blk 8 – 314 Lincoln – Hoquiam
|$ 6,720.00
|054200600103
|Karrs Mill SLY 31′ of Lots 1 & 2 Blk 6 – 611 Polk – Hoquiam
|$ 620.00
|054402000700
|Karrs River Lots 7 & 8 TGW 10′ Vac St Adj Blk 20 – 1220 Washington – Hoquiam
|$ 3,100.00
|055205001000
|Ontario Lots 10 & 11 Blk 50 -501 Ontario – Hoquiam
|$ 6,250.00
|055401001201
|Hoq Park ELY 1/2 of Lots 12 & 13 Blk 10 – 705 Perry – Hoquiam
|$ 2,100.00
|055401300301
|Hoq Park SLY 25′ of Lot 3; Lot 4 Blk 13 – 1316 Lincoln – Hoquiam
|$ 3,970.00
|618051133006
|Mc Ac Tax 62 – McCleary
|$ 9,500.00
|702502300000
|Alder Lake Lot 23 – – Montesano
|$ 1,875.00
|808501000100
|Roosevelt Bch Lots 1-6 Inc Blk 10
|$ 3,000.00
|808501100101
|Roosevelt Beach Lots 1-8 Inc LS rd & Lots 9-13 inc Blk 11
|$ 5,000.00
|808501300000
|Roosevelt Beach Lots 1-18 Inc Blk 13
|$ 9,000.00
|808501900101
|Roosevelt Bch Lots 1-7 inc Lots 9-18 incl LS Rd Blk 19
|$ 7,000.00
|809000300100
|Roosevelt Beach 1st Lots 1 & 2 Blk 3
|$ 1,600.00
|809000701900
|Roosevelt Beach 1st lots 19 & 20 LS Co Rd Blk 7
|$ 1,600.00
|809000702200
|Roosevelt Beach 1st Lots 22 & 23 Blk 7
|$ 1,600.00
|809000702500
|Roosevelt Beach 1st lots 25-27 Inc Blk 7
|$ 2,400.00