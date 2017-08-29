City of Hoquiam looking at buying tax delinquent properties
By KXRO News
|
Aug 29, 2017 @ 6:29 AM
Photo is of only one of the properties up in the Tax Title Sale, and should not be inferred that it is included in the properties being looked at by the City of Hoquiam.

The will join Aberdeen on September 15 and look at purchasing properties.

Following an executive session on Monday, the approved allowing Mayor to look at purchasing property to add to the city inventory.

On September 15, Grays Harbor County will hold a tax title property auction for properties that have fallen 3 years behind on their taxes.

A Tax Title Property, according to the Grays Harbor County website, is “a parcel that was offered at the Treasurer’s Tax Foreclosure Sale and did not receive the minimum bid. Those parcels are then conveyed to Grays Harbor County and are held in ‘tax title’ status. Properties authorized for disposal may be purchased.”

All properties will be sold “as-is” and all sales are final.

Properties in Hoquiam that will be included in the sale include a home at the corner of O and 5th St, next to the railroad tracks, as well as lots throughout the city. This includes properties near and Olympic Stadium.

Specific properties of interest to the city were discussed within executive session and are not known.

The Hoquiam City Council approved up to $35,000 to be used to purchase the properties.

PARCEL# LEGAL DESCRIPTION PUBLISHED MINIMUM BID
010102500601 Benns Plat NLY 26 – of Lot 6 Blk 25 – 111 S Harbor – Aberdeen $ 4,387.50
010103700600 Benns Plat Lot 5 LS NLY 80’ of ELY ½, Lot 6 Blk 37 – 303 E Market – Aberdeen $ 37,125.00
011000501102 Benns Central SLY 43 1/2′ of Lots 11 & 12 Blk 5 – 108 S. Monroe – Aberdeen $ 1,359.50
011000501303 Benns Central S 76′ of Lots 13 & 14 Blk 5 – 116 S Monroe – Aberdeen $ 2,375.00
011002900100 Benns Central Lot 1 & E 1/2 of Lot 2 Blk A -1100 W Market – Aberdeen $ 3,023.75
011200100402 Benns Cottage SLY 32 1/2′ of Lot 4, NLY 10′ of Lot 5 Blk 1 – 217 F Street – Aberdeen $ 3,825.00
015001901201 Frances NLY 40′ of Lot 12 Blk 19 – 1000 E 2nd – Aberdeen $ 720.00
015002800702 Frances NLY 60′ of Lot 7 Blk 28 – 310 N D Street – Aberdeen $ 1,080.00
020600100600 Longs Lots 6 & 7 Blk 1 – 1915 Cherry – Aberdeen $ 3,687.50
021802601300 N Pacific Lots 13 & 14 Blk 26 – 102 E. Marion – Aberdeen $ 1,125.00
021805900900 N Pacific Lots 9 & 10 Blk 59 – 919 W. Scott – Aberdeen $ 2,250.00
021806301700 N Pacific Lots 17-20 Inc Blk 63 – 310 Exchange – Aberdeen $ 4,500.00
021806502700 N Pacific Lots 27 & 28 Blk 65 – 1010 W. Cushing – Aberdeen $ 2,250.00
1021806602700 N Pacific Lot 27 Blk 66 – 1020 W Marion – Aberdeen $ 1,125.00
022202400204 Pac Land Cos Tax C Blk 24 – 355 N. E Street – Aberdeen $ 2,340.00
029407700600 Wax & Benns 2nd Lot 6 Blk 77 – 921 W. Heron – Aberdeen $ 8,125.00
029901900200 AB Tidelands SLY 650′ of Lot 1; Lot 2 & NELY 200′ of Lot 3 TR19- Saginaw Mill Site – Aberdeen $ 3,260.00
051801600700 Hoq Cor Lot 7 Blk 16 – 317 M St. – Hoquiam $ 3,093.75
051802900100 Hoq Cor LS RR R/W Blk 29 – 412 O Street – Hoquiam $ 3,968.75
051804301000 Hoq Cor Lot 10 Blk 43 – 716 7th Street – Hoquiam $ 4,218.75
051804701201 Hoq Cor Lots 12 & 13 LS 10’ for Alley Adj Blk 47 – 516 8th St – Hoquiam $ 14,000. 00
051806300702 Hoq Cor SELY 1/2 of Lot 7 Blk 63 -1013 J St – Hoquiam $ 2,062.50
052208801901 Heermans Annex East ½ of Lot 19 Blk 88 – 3123 Sumner – Hoquiam $ 1,740.00
053600600400 Karrs Garden Lot 4 Blk 6 – 1115 Lincoln – Hoquiam $ 2,460.00
053800800702 Karrs Hill SLY 84′ of Lots 7 & 8 Blk 8 – 314 Lincoln – Hoquiam $ 6,720.00
054200600103 Karrs Mill SLY 31′ of Lots 1 & 2 Blk 6 – 611 Polk – Hoquiam $ 620.00
054402000700 Karrs River Lots 7 & 8 TGW 10′ Vac St Adj Blk 20 – 1220 Washington – Hoquiam $ 3,100.00
055205001000 Ontario Lots 10 & 11 Blk 50 -501 Ontario – Hoquiam $ 6,250.00
055401001201 Hoq Park ELY 1/2 of Lots 12 & 13 Blk 10 – 705 Perry – Hoquiam $ 2,100.00
055401300301 Hoq Park SLY 25′ of Lot 3; Lot 4 Blk 13 – 1316 Lincoln – Hoquiam $ 3,970.00
618051133006 Mc Ac Tax 62 – McCleary $ 9,500.00
702502300000 Alder Lake Lot 23 – – Montesano $ 1,875.00
808501000100 Roosevelt Bch Lots 1-6 Inc Blk 10 $ 3,000.00
808501100101 Roosevelt Beach Lots 1-8 Inc LS rd & Lots 9-13 inc Blk 11 $ 5,000.00
808501300000 Roosevelt Beach Lots 1-18 Inc Blk 13 $ 9,000.00
808501900101 Roosevelt Bch Lots 1-7 inc Lots 9-18 incl LS Rd Blk 19 $ 7,000.00
809000300100 Roosevelt Beach 1st Lots 1 & 2 Blk 3 $ 1,600.00
809000701900 Roosevelt Beach 1st lots 19 & 20 LS Co Rd Blk 7 $ 1,600.00
809000702200 Roosevelt Beach 1st Lots 22 & 23 Blk 7 $ 1,600.00
809000702500 Roosevelt Beach 1st lots 25-27 Inc Blk 7 $ 2,400.00

 

 

