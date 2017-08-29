City of Hoquiam looking at buying tax delinquent properties

Photo is of only one of the properties up in the Tax Title Sale, and should not be inferred that it is included in the properties being looked at by the City of Hoquiam.

The City of Hoquiam will join Aberdeen on September 15 and look at purchasing properties.

Following an executive session on Monday, the Hoquiam City Council approved allowing Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff to look at purchasing property to add to the city inventory.

On September 15, Grays Harbor County will hold a tax title property auction for properties that have fallen 3 years behind on their taxes.

A Tax Title Property, according to the Grays Harbor County website, is “a parcel that was offered at the Treasurer’s Tax Foreclosure Sale and did not receive the minimum bid. Those parcels are then conveyed to Grays Harbor County and are held in ‘tax title’ status. Properties authorized for disposal may be purchased.”

All properties will be sold “as-is” and all sales are final.

Properties in Hoquiam that will be included in the sale include a home at the corner of O and 5th St, next to the railroad tracks, as well as lots throughout the city. This includes properties near Lincoln Elementary and Olympic Stadium.

Specific properties of interest to the city were discussed within executive session and are not known.

The Hoquiam City Council approved up to $35,000 to be used to purchase the properties.