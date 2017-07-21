City of Cosmopolis allowing recreational fires in burn ban
By KXRO News
|
Jul 21, 2017 @ 6:45 AM

The is now allowing recreational fires within their burn ban.

On July 10, the City officially placed a ban on all outdoor burning within city limits due to dry weather conditions.

On Thursday, Mayor and Fire Chief Dave Dutton announced that they have modified this ban to allow some recreational fires.

Under the updated restrictions, residents are allowed to have fires “no larger than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height”.

If residents are looking to have a fire, the City is regulating what can and cannot be used.

Only dry firewood, charcoal or commercially produced artificial logs may burned. No debris “of any kind can be burned!”

All recreational fires must be placed “on open ground, in fire pits or containers constructed of concrete containing pumice, masonry, ceramic, or steel materials. Steel Burn Barrels are not allowed”.

The ban on all other outdoor burning will remain in effect until further notice.

Related Content

Burn ban in Cosmopolis
Multiple offices set for August Primary; many othe...
48 offices in Grays Harbor unfiled for as of Wedne...
Filing Week starts today
On May 15, Filing Week brings 100+ local public of...
Local contractor to rebuild Mill Creek Dam
Comments