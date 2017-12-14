City of Aberdeen will get their City Administrator

Originally proposed in Mayor Erik Larson’s 2017 budget, the City Administrator position in Aberdeen was voted down by the council last year.

On Wednesday night, despite opposition from some council, the Administrator position was approved.

Councilmember Margo Short moved for an amendment to the budget at their meeting that would strike all mention of the position.

The amendment received a 2nd, but only 2 councilmembers voted for the change.

Following the failed amendment, the budget was passed as written.

In 2016, Finance Director Mike Folkers stated that Aberdeen is unique in their lack of the position.

The budget includes $120,000 salary, as well as funding for benefits, training, and the furnishing of an office for the new position.