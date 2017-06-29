The City of Aberdeen could move City Hall across the street

Following an Executive Session on Wednesday night, the city council approved a recommendation to look at turning the “Seafirst Building” into City Hall.

The council approved up to $5000 for a Feasibility Study to determine if it is cost effective to purchase the building, originally holding a Seafirst Bank location, at the corner of Market and Broadway, and use it as their main administrative offices.

The current City Hall would be converted into a new Aberdeen Police station, and their building torn down.

The recommendation states that the building has “three times the office space of the current city hall and includes an abundance of covered parking”.

The 4 story, 82,344 sq ft, building featuring a parking garage has been vacant since Bank of America left their branch in 2016.

The 1974 building and land is listed online for $ 2,950,000.