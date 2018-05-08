Chuck Caldwell resigning from Port of Grays Harbor

In a release, the Port of Grays Harbor announced that after more than 16 years of service, Commissioner Chuck Caldwell announced that he will resign as Port Commissioner effective July 31, 2018.

“It is after long and careful consideration, I announce my resignation,” stated Commissioner Caldwell. “While it has been an absolute honor to serve the citizens of Grays Harbor County over the past 16 years and I am incredibly proud of the business diversification and growth at the Port during this time, it is now time for me to focus my energy on other important areas of my life. I will continue to be a supportive citizen and ready volunteer to promote any Port initiatives that will continue to expand the service and opportunities for the people of Grays Harbor County.”

According to the Port, Commissioner Caldwell joined the Commission in 2002 as District 1 Commissioner.

During this time, the Port says that they have experienced “significant growth and diversification” including reaching over 2 million tons annually in international trade at their Marine Terminals, the addition of the Satsop Business Park, Friends & Sterling Landings to the Port’s property, and more than $50 million in Port infrastructure projects.

“Commissioner Caldwell’s leadership has been instrumental to the growth we have experienced throughout the Port’s facilities over the past 16 years,” shared Port Executive Director Gary Nelson. “His service and commitment to improving Grays Harbor for all citizens, but especially those he represented in District 1, has been unwavering. He will be greatly missed by his fellow commissioners, staff, customers and partners throughout the port industry.”

Following his final day, the remaining Port Commissioners will appoint a replacement from District 1.

This new commissioner will serve the remainder of the term and will be up for reelection in November 2019.