Grays Harbor College fell from 3rd to 6th in the Under Armour Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Following their recent loss, the Chokers have moved down the list in the latest NWAC poll.

Umpqua College is ranked highest this week. The Riverhawks hold a 25-0 record on the season, 12-0 in conference play.

In addition, Walla Walla, Lane, Clackamas, and Columbia all rank higher than GHC.

The next poll will be taken on March 6.