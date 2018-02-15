Chokers extend winning streak to 22 on Valentine’s Day

Grays Harbor handily outscored Highline College on Valentine’s Day, finishing the Thunderbirds with a score of 86-50 and extended their winning streak to 22.
The Grays Harbor College Women’s Basketball team now sits at 22-1 on the season.
Alexia Thrower and Angela Sikora put up 24 points each on the night, with Thrower adding 10 rebounds and 6 steals.
The ladies went 40-88 from the field on Wednesday.
The Choker Women face Lower Columbia College on Saturday afternoon, with a 2pm tip-off inside the GHC gym.
22 in a row after home win 86-50 over Highline CC. Four players in double figures and great bench energy!!
Happy Valentines Day ! pic.twitter.com/Q3oGLuwrj1
— Chad Allan (@CoachAllan3) February 15, 2018
|Grays Harbor
|PLAYER
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|PTS
|STARTERS
|2 – Katie Brisbois
|28:06
|4-12
|0-7
|0-0
|3
|4
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5 – Estelle Wilson
|27:22
|5-13
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|9
|11
|6
|4
|0
|2
|1
|10
|20 – Alexia Thrower
|26:33
|11-17
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|10
|10
|3
|6
|0
|1
|1
|24
|24 – Angela Sikora
|27:39
|10-16
|4-9
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|34 – Sandin Kidder
|29:14
|6-16
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|3
|5
|4
|3
|0
|3
|3
|12
|RESERVES
|3 – D’Licya Feaster
|13:27
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4 – Aleza Bell
|12:14
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|13 – Destanne Sunchild
|18:46
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|22 – Isabel Hernandez
|16:39
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2
|TOTALS
|40-88
|4-19
|2-2
|15
|32
|47
|25
|18
|4
|10
|13
|86
|45.5%
|21.1%
|100.0%
|Highline
|PLAYER
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|PTS
|STARTERS
|3 – Peightyn Perrien
|31:11
|5-15
|1-6
|5-6
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2
|16
|12 – Aileen Kaye
|28:34
|3-13
|1-8
|2-5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|6
|0
|9
|15 – Nadija Demic
|18:28
|2-10
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|21 – Sharon Ajayi
|19:29
|2-7
|0-0
|3-6
|8
|4
|12
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|7
|34 – Jasmine Martinez
|27:19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|6
|10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|RESERVES
|1 – Jahnna-Marie Kahele-Madali
|9:03
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10 – Kanani Kremers
|28:02
|2-10
|0-3
|0-0
|3
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|22 – Aolani Medrano
|26:45
|3-6
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|24 – Minami Ando
|11:09
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|19-69
|2-21
|10-17
|19
|28
|47
|7
|6
|3
|25
|4
|50
|27.5%
|9.5%
|58.8%
|Game Information
|Date/Time:
|February 14, 2018 – 17:15 PM
|Location:
|Unknown
|Technical fouls:
|Highline-None ; Grays Harbor-None .
|Officials:
|Unknown