Chokers extend winning streak to 22 on Valentine’s Day

Grays Harbor handily outscored Highline College on Valentine’s Day, finishing the Thunderbirds with a score of 86-50 and extended their winning streak to 22.

The Grays Harbor College Women’s Basketball team now sits at 22-1 on the season.

Alexia Thrower and Angela Sikora put up 24 points each on the night, with Thrower adding 10 rebounds and 6 steals.

The ladies went 40-88 from the field on Wednesday.

The Choker Women face Lower Columbia College on Saturday afternoon, with a 2pm tip-off inside the GHC gym.

22 in a row after home win 86-50 over Highline CC. Four players in double figures and great bench energy!!

Happy Valentines Day ! pic.twitter.com/Q3oGLuwrj1 — Chad Allan (@CoachAllan3) February 15, 2018

Stats from NWAC