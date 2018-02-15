Chokers extend winning streak to 22 on Valentine’s Day
By KXRO News
|
Feb 15, 2018 @ 6:41 AM

Grays Harbor handily outscored Highline College on Valentine’s Day, finishing the Thunderbirds with a score of 86-50 and extended their winning streak to 22.

The Women’s Basketball team now sits at 22-1 on the season.

Alexia Thrower and Angela Sikora put up 24 points each on the night, with Thrower adding 10 rebounds and 6 steals.

The ladies went 40-88 from the field on Wednesday.

The Choker Women face Lower Columbia College on Saturday afternoon, with a 2pm tip-off inside the GHC gym.

 

 

 Grays Harbor                          
PLAYER MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS
STARTERS
2 – Katie Brisbois 28:06 4-12 0-7 0-0 3 4 7 4 1 0 0 1 8
5 – Estelle Wilson 27:22 5-13 0-2 0-0 2 9 11 6 4 0 2 1 10
20 – Alexia Thrower 26:33 11-17 0-0 2-2 0 10 10 3 6 0 1 1 24
24 – Angela Sikora 27:39 10-16 4-9 0-0 0 1 1 2 2 2 0 0 24
34 – Sandin Kidder 29:14 6-16 0-1 0-0 2 3 5 4 3 0 3 3 12
RESERVES
3 – D’Licya Feaster 13:27 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 3 5 0 1 1 3 0
4 – Aleza Bell 12:14 2-5 0-0 0-0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 4
13 – Destanne Sunchild 18:46 1-5 0-0 0-0 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 0 2
22 – Isabel Hernandez 16:39 1-3 0-0 0-0 4 1 5 1 1 0 3 4 2
TOTALS   40-88 4-19 2-2 15 32 47 25 18 4 10 13 86
    45.5% 21.1% 100.0%  
Highline                          
PLAYER MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS
STARTERS
3 – Peightyn Perrien 31:11 5-15 1-6 5-6 0 3 3 0 1 0 8 2 16
12 – Aileen Kaye 28:34 3-13 1-8 2-5 1 1 2 1 3 1 6 0 9
15 – Nadija Demic 18:28 2-10 0-2 0-0 1 6 7 2 0 0 2 0 4
21 – Sharon Ajayi 19:29 2-7 0-0 3-6 8 4 12 1 2 2 1 2 7
34 – Jasmine Martinez 27:19 1-4 0-0 0-0 4 6 10 0 0 0 3 0 2
RESERVES
1 – Jahnna-Marie Kahele-Madali 9:03 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
10 – Kanani Kremers 28:02 2-10 0-3 0-0 3 1 4 2 0 0 1 0 4
22 – Aolani Medrano 26:45 3-6 0-1 0-0 2 5 7 1 0 0 3 0 6
24 – Minami Ando 11:09 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0
TOTALS   19-69 2-21 10-17 19 28 47 7 6 3 25 4 50
    27.5% 9.5% 58.8%  
Game Information
Date/Time: February 14, 2018 – 17:15 PM
Location: Unknown
Technical fouls: Highline-None ; Grays Harbor-None .
Officials: Unknown

Stats from NWAC

Related Content

Choker Women are 21-1, bringing the winning streak...
Grays Harbor has first ever National Champion wres...
Choker Women now 20-1
Choker Women hold onto 3rd in Coaches Poll
Choker Women bring 18 game winning streak to home ...
GHC Women on 18 game winning streak
Comments